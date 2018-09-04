Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 4
- Police Arrested Anti-Violence Protesters Who Tried to March on the Kennedy (Tribune)
- On-Duty Sergeant in CPD’s Mass Transit Unit Found Dead From Apparent Suicide (Sun-Times)
- Police Chase After Stop for Expired Plate Tags Ends With 4 Children Critically Injured (WGN)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injured Male Pedestrian in Old Irving Park (Sun-Times)
- Cabbie and Ride-Share Driver Crash Outside Navy Pier, Injuring 7 Pedestrians (Patch)
- No Citations for CTA Bus Driver Who Ran Over Man’s Leg in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)
- In the Wake of Angela Park’s Death, CBS Looks at How Construction Zones Endanger Cyclists
- Op-ed: Blue Line Station Upgrades Are Nice, But Escalators and Elevators Are Needed (Tribune)
- Union Station Developer Is Going Back to the Drawing Board (Curbed)
- Design Museum Curator Discusses Chicago’s History as a Bike Industry Capital (Newcity)
- 10 Local Bike Trails You Can Access Via CTA or Metra (Curbed)
- That New Metal Box on the North/Damen Platform Is an Office, Not a Pizza Oven (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA