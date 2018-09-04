Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 4

  • Police Arrested Anti-Violence Protesters Who Tried to March on the Kennedy (Tribune)
  • On-Duty Sergeant in CPD’s Mass Transit Unit Found Dead From Apparent Suicide (Sun-Times)
  • Police Chase After Stop for Expired Plate Tags Ends With 4 Children Critically Injured (WGN)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injured Male Pedestrian in Old Irving Park (Sun-Times)
  • Cabbie and Ride-Share Driver Crash Outside Navy Pier, Injuring 7 Pedestrians (Patch)
  • No Citations for CTA Bus Driver Who Ran Over Man’s Leg in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)
  • In the Wake of Angela Park’s Death, CBS Looks at How Construction Zones Endanger Cyclists
  • Op-ed: Blue Line Station Upgrades Are Nice, But Escalators and Elevators Are Needed (Tribune)
  • Union Station Developer Is Going Back to the Drawing Board (Curbed)
  • Design Museum Curator Discusses Chicago’s History as a Bike Industry Capital (Newcity)
  • 10 Local Bike Trails You Can Access Via CTA or Metra (Curbed)
  • That New Metal Box on the North/Damen Platform Is an Office, Not a Pizza Oven (Block Club)

  • Cameron Puetz

    RE: Op-ed: Blue Line Station Upgrades Are Nice, But Escalators and Elevators Are Needed

    The white subway tile walls in the subway stations is really the least of the Blue Line’s problems. The CTA’s focus on cosmetic issues here and in other Blue Line projects like the bus canopy at Belmont seems incredibly misguided.

  • Kevin M

    Lipstick on a pig.

  • Carter O’Brien

    It’s kind of ridiculous the Tribune didn’t notice this until now. Where were they when the plans were being discussed (aka, shoved down our throats as a done deal)?

  • planetshwoop

    The trails article is good, but I always wonder about the inclusion of the DesPlaines River Trail. I know on a map it’s a trail, but in my experience it’s beyond useless unless you have a chunky mountain bike and it hasn’t rained in the last month, esp. south of the Airport. Some sections are gravelly and OK, but it was such a mess and poorly maintained I never bothered. (Lake County section is the opposite and delightful.)

    Also, missed opportunity to talk about taking the Fox River Trail. (Take Metra to Crystal Lake, ride down to Geneva, go home; lovely breweries at both ends of the trail.) Skokie Valley + North Shore Trails near Libertyville too! But glad to see they included some of the South Side trails as they are too often overlooked.

  • planetshwoop

    The Sun-Times article is about a hit-and-run at the Blue Line Irving Park station where the escalator, which is from the 70s, is out of comission. So it’s not just that escalators are needed — a better road design is desperately needed there.