Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 29

  • Driver Flees After Crashing Into Pole in Avondale, Killing 1 Passenger and Injuring 2 (Sun-Times)
  • CTA Blue Line Service Suspended After Suspect Runs Onto Tracks in Eisenhower Median (ABC)
  • Metra Problems Still Being Worked Out After Monday’s BNSF Gridlock (CBS)
  • Lipinski Announces $8.6M in Federal Funs for Positive Train Control (Beverly Review)
  • Chicago Is Installing Beacons to Keep Drivers’ GPS Functioning on Lower Wacker (Tribune)
  • Why Patronize a Food Truck When You Can Buy Lunch From a Hotdog Bike? (Block Club)
  • No Plans for Labor Day Weekend? Ride the North Branch Trail to the Botanic Gardens (WTTW)

  • rohmen

    Installing the Waze beacons hopefully will help with Lyft and Uber congestion as well. The apps won’t route the drivers onto lower wacker (I think given the lack of GPS), which in turn has to cause increased congestion in the loop. I direct rideshare drivers onto it a lot when using Lyft (and most of them use Waze), and many of the drivers have no idea that route even existed.

  • F. Hayek 69

    https://therealdeal.com/chicago/2018/08/28/andersonville-residents-urge-alderman-to-ban-apartment-condo-construction/

    Andersonville residents are trying to use the law to artificially inflate their property values while violating individual owners property rights.