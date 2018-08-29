Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 29
- Driver Flees After Crashing Into Pole in Avondale, Killing 1 Passenger and Injuring 2 (Sun-Times)
- CTA Blue Line Service Suspended After Suspect Runs Onto Tracks in Eisenhower Median (ABC)
- Metra Problems Still Being Worked Out After Monday’s BNSF Gridlock (CBS)
- Lipinski Announces $8.6M in Federal Funs for Positive Train Control (Beverly Review)
- Chicago Is Installing Beacons to Keep Drivers’ GPS Functioning on Lower Wacker (Tribune)
- Why Patronize a Food Truck When You Can Buy Lunch From a Hotdog Bike? (Block Club)
- No Plans for Labor Day Weekend? Ride the North Branch Trail to the Botanic Gardens (WTTW)
