Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 17
- After Construction Began at Madison/Halsted, Where Cyclist Was Killed, Crashes Skyrocketed (CBS)
- Driver Taken Into Custody After Fatal Schaumburg Crash (Sun-Times)
- City Reaches $10.4M Settlement With Ride-Share Companies Over Background Checks (Tribune)
- The Tribune Looks at Dockless Scooter Companies’ Efforts to Set up Shop in Chicago
- What Chicago’s Skyline Will Look Like in 2023 (Chicago Mag)
- Chicago’s Biggest WalkScore Winners — And Losers (Hoodline)
- Chicago Magazine Ponders Local Street Names
First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.
Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $49,000, so we’ve got only $1,000 left to raise.
So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.
And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.