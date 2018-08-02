Pace’s Bike Racks Have Been Popping up in the Dockless Bike-Share Pilot Area Bikes from other DoBi companies, as well as private cycles, may also be parked there.

Chicago’s Far South Side dockless bike-share pilot is heavily favoring companies using “lock-to” bikes with built-in cable locks or U-locks, allowing them to deploy up to 350 cycles, compared to only 50 for firms using “wheel-lock-only” bikes. While lock-to bikes are less likely to result in sidewalk clutter, theft, and vandalism problems, the main argument against them is that they take up parking spaces for private cycles. The Chicago Department of Transportation is partly addressing that issue by installing 100 bike racks within the pilot area, funded by vendor permit fees.

Pace, one of the lock-to companies participating in the DoBi test is also chipping in to provide more bike parking. They say they plan to install at least 25 racks on private property, in cooperation with location businesses, and 25 on public property, with permission from the city and the Chicago Park District. The racks have holes for running Pace bikes’ cable locks through them, but Pace expansion manager Dave Reed said they’re U-lock compatible, and other DoBi cycles and private bikes may also be secured to them.

So far 15 Pace racks, with a total of 82 parking spaces, have been installed at:

Wild Blossom Meadery, 9030 South Hermitage in Beverly

Chicago State University, 9501 South King in Roseland (eight racks)

Barraco’s, 2105 West 95th in Mount Greenwood

Sports and Ortho, 10909 South Western in Beverly

Open Outcry Brewing, 10934 South Western in Beverly

Charter Fitness, 2545 West 111th in Beverly

Club 81 Too, 13157 South Avenue M in Hegewisch

According to Reed, the next batch of rack installations (about 15 total) will be at businesses and parks in Beverly, Morgan Park, Pullman, and the East Side, and they will have an additional bar to make it easier to lock non-Pace bikes. The company’s park district permit is pending, and once it’s approved, they will install another eight racks with a total of 72 parking spaces. All of the racks will be visible in the Pace app.