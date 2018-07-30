Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 30

The Tribune Looks at the Trend of Protesters Blocking Highways

Sun-Times: Let’s Have Real “Zero Tolerance” for CTA Drivers Who Crash While Distracted

Waguespack (Unrealistically) Worries About a Car2go-Created Parking Crunch (Block Club)

Speeding Driver Killed Former CFD Ambulance Commander & His Wife in South Deering (ABC)

Van Driver Critically Injured Pedestrian in Garfield Park (CBS)

Bystander Assists Police Officer After He Crashed Into a Tree in South Chicago (CBS)

Pilot Makes an Emergency Landing on Lake Shore Drive During Rush Hour (CBS)

100 Block of W. 87th in Chatham Is the Worst Location for Crashes in the City (Sun-Times)

Here’s How Converting Transit Fleets to Alternative Fuels Saves Money (Tribune)

CDOT Plans to Add More Protection to Middle Randolph Bike Lanes (CBS)

Cook County Forest Preserves Expanding DoBi Program to 500 Cycles (ABC)

Meetings to Help Determine Active Trans Transportation Platform on 8/8 & 8/21

