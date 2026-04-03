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Today’s Headline for Friday, April 3

9:59 AM CDT on April 3, 2026

Copenhagenize.com

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• "Editorial: Whether on the CTA or in a parking garage, Chicago can’t afford unsafe commutes" (Tribune)

• CPD: Man, 57, attempted to turn sedan, struck woman, 44, on sidewalk, causing serious injuries, 4/2 around 9:07 PM in 5100 block of W. Lake (Fox)

• CPD released image of suspect who "made inappropriate contact" w/ female passenger, followed her off train 3/26 around 4:40 PM at Chicago Red (ABC)

• Metra says  is to test the speed, functionality and durability of new handheld devices conductors use to scan fares (Axios)

• CDOT has a new site where you can report flooded bikeways. "This will help us track which bike lanes experience the worst flooding."

• If you missed Active Trans's recent suburban advocacy chat, you can catch the recording on YouTube.

• "Hop on CTA to All Your Easter Weekend Festivities"

• Southside Critical Mass tonight, meeting at 5:45 PM riding at 6:15-ish from Nichols Park, 1300 E. 55th St. in Hyde Park

• Equiticity will lead a North Lawndale Ride on Saturday, May 30 at 9 AM at Green Tomato, 3750 W Ogden Ave., in partnership with Transport Chicago

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we're at $30,005 with $19,995 to go, ideally by the end of April

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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