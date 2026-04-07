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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 7

8:59 AM CDT on April 7, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 7
Copenhagenize.com

• USDOT’s Sean Duffy is once again trying to track-block a rail project in a blue state, this time California high-speed rail. He failed to defund Chicago’s Red Line Extension. (CBS)

• Op-ed by former 35th Ward alder, current Park District chief Carlos Ramirez-Rosa: “After a year of leading Chicago’s parks, here’s what I’ve learned” (Tribune)

• Sun-Times on hit-and-run killing of Damian Gomez, 18, in Chicago Lawn: “Death of ‘very loved’ teen in Chicago Lawn hit-and-run marks second bicycle fatality of year”

• Man, 40, already on probation for felony weapons charges, searched by police after illegally walking between Red Line cars 3/31 around 5:40 PM, and found w/ loaded gun (Fox)

• Recent coverage of South Shore Line’s new Monon Corridor route between Hammond and Munster/Dyer (Railway Gazette, Railway Supply, Progressive Railroading)

• “The Resurrection Project Bringing Affordable Housing To Vacant Pilsen Lot” at 18th/Peoria, 0.2 miles from BNSF’s Halsted Station (Block Club)

• “Neighbors critical of [Francis Parker private school’s] latest proposal to replace a nearby building with a new academic structure say it would displace families.” (Block Club)

• BPNC, CDOT, Divvy host Brighton Park Community Bike Ride & Safety Workshop Sat., 4/18, 10 AM – 2 PM with short ride and a resource fair, Palace Hall 4604 S. Archer Ave.

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– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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