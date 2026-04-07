Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 7

• USDOT’s Sean Duffy is once again trying to track-block a rail project in a blue state, this time California high-speed rail. He failed to defund Chicago’s Red Line Extension. (CBS)

• Op-ed by former 35th Ward alder, current Park District chief Carlos Ramirez-Rosa: “After a year of leading Chicago’s parks, here’s what I’ve learned” (Tribune)

• Sun-Times on hit-and-run killing of Damian Gomez, 18, in Chicago Lawn: “Death of ‘very loved’ teen in Chicago Lawn hit-and-run marks second bicycle fatality of year”

• Man, 40, already on probation for felony weapons charges, searched by police after illegally walking between Red Line cars 3/31 around 5:40 PM, and found w/ loaded gun (Fox)

• Recent coverage of South Shore Line’s new Monon Corridor route between Hammond and Munster/Dyer (Railway Gazette, Railway Supply, Progressive Railroading)

• “The Resurrection Project Bringing Affordable Housing To Vacant Pilsen Lot” at 18th/Peoria, 0.2 miles from BNSF’s Halsted Station (Block Club)

• “Neighbors critical of [Francis Parker private school’s] latest proposal to replace a nearby building with a new academic structure say it would displace families.” (Block Club)

• BPNC, CDOT, Divvy host Brighton Park Community Bike Ride & Safety Workshop Sat., 4/18, 10 AM – 2 PM with short ride and a resource fair, Palace Hall 4604 S. Archer Ave.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,441 with $19,449 to go, ideally by the end of April

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor