Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 6

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• Hit-and-run, speeding driver of a presumably stolen SUV ran a red early Sunday at 63rd/Kedzie, killing a man on bike; critically injuring woman, 22, in SUV (NBC)

• …Bike rider IDed as Damian Gomez, 18, who “was working with DoorDash to make extra money by riding his bike to make deliveries.” (CBS)

• Hit-and-run driver, 22, charged after fatally striking Juan Villagomez, 56, early Sunday at 71st/Harlem in Bridgeview (CBS)

• Days after HNR driver killed Violet Harris, 15, in South Shore, another HNR motorist killed her schoolmate Lania Smith, 18, Monday 3/31 in Dolton (NBC)

• Unresponsive man was found lying on Blue Line tracks Saturday around 10:06 AM in tunnel on 5400 block of Eisenhower, pronounced dead (NBC)

• After Cicero police officer involved in crash today around 4:49 AM at of Roosevelt/Cicero Avenue in Cicero, CTA 54 Cicero buses rerouted (ABC)

• • “[U.S.] Supreme Court declines challenge to Illinois law restricting guns on public transit” (Crain’s)

• “Metra testing out pilot ticketing program at downtown stations” (ABC)

• Construction manager for Roger Romanelli-opposed Grand Ave project, on 3/16 posted construction drawings and other materials at its updates website

• “RTA Board approves ADA Action Plan 2 allowing riders to apply for higher monthly Taxi and Rideshare Access Program ride cap” (ABC)

• “Speed up implementation of law designed to prevent impaired driving” (Sun-Times)

• “Letters: State lawmakers can help improve Illinoisans’ lives by combating air pollution” such as vehicle emissions (Tribune)

• “Editorial: More coach houses are now legal, but with too much social engineering in the way” (Tribune)

• “Homes for Sale Along the Metra Electric Line: Commuter-friendly properties in Flossmoor, Avalon Park, Kenwood, Near South Side, and Hyde Park” (Chicago)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,316 with $19,684 to go, ideally by the end of April

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor