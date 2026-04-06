Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 6
10:27 AM CDT on April 6, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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More from Streetsblog Chicago
The War on Cars’ Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon answer the question “What’s one thing we can do to get to that ‘Life after Cars’ for everybody?”
Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon are joining the Evanston Transit Alliance for a meetup tonight, April 6, 6:30 - 8 PM at Sketchbook Brewery, 821 Chicago Ave. in Evanston.
April 6, 2026
“SBC versus smoking on the CTA” part six: A software engineer turns to crowdsourcing to hold officials accountable for finding solutions
If you've been following Streetsblog Chicago's quest for holistic approaches (not just more policing) to encourage people not to smoke on CTA trains, you know why this is an important issue, and have read about my shenanigans on this front. If not, check out more links at the bottom of this post.
April 6, 2026
Today’s Headline for Friday, April 3
April 3, 2026
All we are saying is give bus rapid transit a chance: Train-like service at a price we can afford
By Dan Gentile
April 2, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 2
• "City To Invest $300 Million In 15 Affordable Housing Projects [including 13 TODs] From North To South Side" (Block Club)
April 2, 2026
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