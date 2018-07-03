Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 3

- Op-Ed: 7/7 Anti-Violence March on Dan Ryan Is Dangerous, But So Is Status Quo (Sun-Times)
- Trucker Gets 11 Years for DUI Crash That Killed Dawn Nickeas, 48, in Lombard (Tribune)
- Kyle Whitehead Discussed Active Trans’ Wish List for Transportation Safety on WBEZ
- Lyft Announces Purchase of Motivate, the Divvy Concessionaire (Curbed)
- Jump, Recently Purchased by Uber, Released 100 Electric-Assist DoBi Bikes Yesterday (NBC)
- The Tribune Looks at the New Dockless Bike-Share Permitting Guidelines
- Waguespack Introduces Ordinance Legalizing Sandwich Board Signs (Sun-Times)
- No, the Law Doesn’t Require Drivers to Honk Before Exiting Alleys (Block Club)
- Block Club Checks Out the Tour de Fat’s Return to Humboldt Park
- Free Chips & Guac for Divvy Members Today 2-5 PM at all Chicago & Evanston Chipotles