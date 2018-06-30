CDOT Boosts Dockless Bike Cap to 350, Allows Wheel-Lock Cycles to stay In a surprise announcement, the department is relaxing the strict rules of the pilot.

During a conference call on Thursday, stakeholders told city officials that they were concerned about low participation by residents in Chicago’s dockless bike-share pilot. That’s largely been due to the fact that there are only 350 bikes spread over a service area with about 700,000 people, most of the city south of 79th Street. In contrast, Seattle, with 725,000 residents, has about 10,000 DoBi bike nowadays.

It looked like the problem was only going to get worse after July 1, when the city’s dockless permitting guidelines required the companies with wheel-lock-only bikes to switch to “lock-to” models with a built in cable lock or U-lock that can be used to secure the bike to a rack or pole. Currently companies are allowed to deploy 250 lock-to bikes but only 50 wheel-lock cycles, as a CDOT strategy to prevent sidewalk clutter, vandalism, and theft.

CDOT gave no sign that they planned to change the policies, and LimeBike and Ofo had indicated they would drop out of the test and pack up their fleets of 50 bikes each if the city didn’t relax the rules. So it looked like there would only be 250 bikes — Pace’s lock-to cycles, which have cable locks — after Sunday.

But late Friday afternoon CDOT made a surprise announcement that they are relaxing the rules. The permitting guidelines have been revised to allow vendors to deploy up to 350 bikes. The city is also allowing LimeBike and Ofo to keep their 50 wheel-lock bikes on the street for the entire pilot, which ends in November.

Also on Friday, the Tribune reported that Jump Mobility, which uses electric-assist bikes with built-in U-locks and was recently bought by Uber, is joining the pilot. LimeBike and Ofo haven’t gotten back to me yet about whether they plan to stay in the program.

But that means that in a worst-case scenario there will be 350 Pace bikes and 350 Jump cycles, for a total of 700. If LimeBike and Ofo keep their wheel-lock bikes on the street, that’s 800 vehicles. And in the (unlikely) event that those two companies choose to deploy another 300 lock-to cycles, there would be 1,400 bikes in the service area. Any way you slice it, the city’s announcement is good news for those who want to see the DoBi pilot succeed.