Discussing the Mellow Chicago Bike Map on “Chicago Tonight”

Yesterday I talked the Chicago Reader’s Mellow Chicago Bike Map, a guide to low-stress side-street routes, on WTTW’s “Chicago Tonight” show with host Eddie Arruza. Watch the interview here. If you’re short on time, here are some of the subjects we covered:

00:45: How the Mellow Map came about

01:45: How close is the city of Chicago to reaching its goal of 645 miles of bikeways?

02:25: How the Mellow Map works

03:15: How the routes were selected

03:45: How is a mellow route different than a city-designated biking street?

04:55: Dangers to cyclists and how to avoid them

05:50: What are some of Chicago’s most underrated biking streets?

06:30: How about adding a routing function to the online map?

  • planetshwoop

    Huzzah John!
    Next step: add way findings on the street!

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Thanks. Yeah, I certainly wouldn’t be upset if the city adds route signs on some of these streets and adds them to their bike map.

  • planetshwoop

    I feel like if my block has a sign that says “Mellow Bike Street” it feels safer and attracts residents? Like, it’s the same as those old signs that say “Mayor Jane Byrne’s Garden Club, 1982” or whatever you see littering old streets sometimes.

