Discussing the Mellow Chicago Bike Map on “Chicago Tonight”

Yesterday I talked the Chicago Reader’s Mellow Chicago Bike Map, a guide to low-stress side-street routes, on WTTW’s “Chicago Tonight” show with host Eddie Arruza. Watch the interview here. If you’re short on time, here are some of the subjects we covered:

00:45: How the Mellow Map came about

01:45: How close is the city of Chicago to reaching its goal of 645 miles of bikeways?

02:25: How the Mellow Map works

03:15: How the routes were selected

03:45: How is a mellow route different than a city-designated biking street?

04:55: Dangers to cyclists and how to avoid them

05:50: What are some of Chicago’s most underrated biking streets?

06:30: How about adding a routing function to the online map?