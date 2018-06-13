Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 13

  • Emanuel Calls for New 2% Airbnb Tax to Fund Shelter Beds for Abuse Victims (Tribune)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Motorcyclist in Edgebrook (CBS)
  • As Carjackings Rise, So Has the Number of Suspects Arrested for It (Tribune)
  • Gunshot Hits Door of 79th Street Red Line Station (WGN)
  • Police Officer Rescues Toddler Running Along Route 59 in Naperville (Tribune)
  • Metra Apologizes for BNSF Crowding, Adds Extra Cars to Morning Trains (WGN)
  • W. Side Residents Are Activating Vacant Lots With A Transportable Garden (Block Club)

