IDOT’s “Life or Death” Campaign Urges Drivers to Show Due Care for Pedestrians and Cyclists

A still from one of the new campaign's PSA's.
A still from one of the new campaign's PSA's.

A child’s sneaker lies on the road, along with broken sunglasses, a smartphone with earbuds, a purse, papers, a school backpack, and shards of glass and plastic. As a crash victim is loaded into an ambulance, we see a young woman speaking with with a responding officer and shrugging, possibly giving an excuse like, “I didn’t see them — the sun was in my eyes.” Then the camera pans to a “Stop for pedestrians in crosswalks sign.”

“Please listen,” says the chilling voiceover, a child’s voice. “You really need to hear this. Because it’s up to all of us to make a difference. Pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists. We all need to pay more attention, especially as crosswalks, school zones and other high-traffic areas. It really is a matter of life or death.” Text on the screen notes that 15% of Illinois’ crash-related fatalities are pedestrians and bicyclists.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, which commissioned the 30-second clip, the video is part of the state’s first multimodal, multimedia safety campaign, paid for by federal traffic safety grant money. “Illinois is facing a crisis with more than 1,000 deaths on our roads each of the last two years,” said Illinois transportation secretary Randy Blankenhorn, formerly head of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, in a statement. “The Life or Death campaign is a step in the right direction toward getting people to think about how the decisions they make in their day-to-day lives have deadly consequences.”

IDOT has historically prioritized street designs that facilitate fast driving, rather than create safe conditions for all road users, and and the agency is continuing to push for road expansion projects. Still it’s good to see the state calling on drivers to take responsibility for not killing others, even if the wording of this ad implies that there’s an equal onus on people walking and biking, and those piloting high-speed, two-ton machines, to pay attention.

IDOT says that previous safety campaign have focused on impaired driving and seatbelt use, but the new campaign is aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, work zones and distracted driving. The ads will run throughout the year on various media, including digital billboards, social media, and other online platforms, as well as radio and TV. The agency has also launched a new website, www.lifeordeathillinois.com, which will provide printable educational materials and links for the public to share their own stories of how responsible conduct on the road — or the lack of it — prevented or contributed to tragedy.

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

CDOT Targets 50 Sites Near Parks and Schools for Ped Safety Fixes in 2013

By Steven Vance |
The Chicago Department of Transportation plans to implement pedestrian safety measures at 50 high-priority sites near schools and parks this year, the agency revealed at last week’s meeting of the Mayor’s Pedestrian Advisory Council. The changes will include the addition of speeding enforcement cameras, high-visibility crosswalks, and signs to show drivers how fast they’re traveling. […]

CDOT & CPD Launch Annual Crosswalk Safety Stings

By John Greenfield |
You might have noticed many square, black bases bolted in the center of Chicago streets, which held “Stop for Pedestrians” signs before they were taken out by motorists. These testify to the fact that many local drivers don’t operate safely around crosswalks. In an attempt to change that behavior, the Chicago Department of Transportation and […]

Chicago Joins Vision Zero Network While Pedestrian Fatality Rate is in Flux

By Steven Vance |
At yesterday’s quarterly meeting of the Mayor’s Pedestrian Advisory Council, Chicago Department of Transportation commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld mentioned the “somber” statistics that there was a significant increase in Chicago pedestrian fatalities in 2015 compared to previous years. There were 35 pedestrian deaths in the city in 2014, according to official Illinois Department of Transportation figures, and […]

To Prevent More Traffic Deaths, Chicago Needs Better Crash Data

By Steven Vance |
On Monday the Chicago Sun-Times noted the large uptick in pedestrian fatalities in 2012 compared to the three years prior. Last year, 48 pedestrians were killed by drivers in Chicago, compared to 35 in 2009, 30 in 2010, and 31 in 2011. Understanding the underlying causes is difficult: Right now, there is troublingly little information from […]