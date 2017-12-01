IDOT Is Considering Adding Four New Car Lanes Lanes to I-55

Traffic on the Stevenson Expressway. Photo: Eric Allix Rogers
The Illinois Department of Transportation is now considering widening the I-55, the Stevenson Expressway in Chicago, with two new lanes in each direction, after it had previously proposed and studied the addition of one lane in each direction. All additional lanes would be “managed” lanes, meaning that they would have policies and technology applied to manage the maximum traffic congestion allowed in them.

In an email last week, and on the website dedicated to the project, IDOT said that it is now going to study adding two lanes in each direction and plans to host a public meeting on December 6, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Toyota Park in Bridgeview.

Managing congestion is possible by charging a toll during peak periods, and adjusting the toll depending on the level of demand to use the less-congested lanes. In many cases where managed lanes are used – typically called HOT, or high occupancy toll lanes – drivers who have one or more passengers, and buses, are exempted from paying the toll.

the Active Transportation Alliance came out against the highway widening nearly two years ago. Essentially, you can take their same statement and change the phrasing from “at least one lane in each direction” to “two lanes in each direction” and the problems with the project are the same: “Adding more lanes for cars — be they conventional, car pool or tolled lanes — only exacerbates traffic congestion in the long run while making non-auto options less viable.”

IDOT still has no funding for the project and is looking for a company to partner with to construct it and get paid back via toll revenues. Tell IDOT what you think at the meeting or via a comment form.

  • James Bell

    WOW! I can’t believe I am even reading this. The State of Illinois wants to actually do something intelligent? I can’t believe it. It’s about time IDOT begin looking at ALL the roadways around the Chicago area which have what was a great city back in the 1960s and prior to release the stranglehold that our roadways plague this area with. People always want to throw the induced demand crapola up as soon as they hear about widening roadways, but lets face it folks, people are NOT going to walk to work when they work in the Loop and live in Hinsdale and sorry, most families do NOT want to raise their family in the city of Chicago. Chicago is great for yuppies and singles, but not ideal for families. That being said, where would I move my family to if I were going to raise one? Hmmmm, the burbs? Where am I going to work to afford all the luxuries kids demand? Downtown. Downtown jobs just pay better it’s a no brainer. Do I want to ride the train? H3LL NO! If I can’t drive there then the heck with it, I’ll go somewhere else. Sorry, but it’s true and that is the case with employers too. What company is going to want to move into a city where all the roads are clogged with cars? Last time I checked, products companies usually manufacture are moved by truck, not someone taking them up to the EL or on the CTA bus with them. Look at the Stevie and Edens and Ike. Totally HORRIBLE! All 3 completely stopped pretty much all day and only getting worse year by year. If I were a company owner you know where a company goes into business to make a profit, not just hire people like the democrat mindset usually leads them to think, would I want my trucks sitting stuck in traffic trying to get to me or my clients or do I want them moving? Obviously time is money so I want my goods moving, not stopped in traffic so what do I do? I move my company OUT of the Chicago area with its horse $h!T roads from the 1960s and move somewhere where the traffic moves like the Dallas metro plex which is exploding with growth nearly to the point that cities in China are growing at. IDOT needs to do something to get the express…pffff more like slowways moving again. NOBODY, businesses, government entities, academic, citizens want to be stuck in traffic that is stop and go. That costs EVERYBODY money and time. I suggest IDOT visit San Diego and Santa Ana and take a look at what Cal Trans did with the 15 and the 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) to alleviate congestion and mirror that here. Both of those two freeways now are modern marvels of incredible engineering and people FLY on both of them. The average speed…AVERAGE when you tune in The Weather Channel where they show the traffic reports during your local weather and show the traffic conditions, is usually around 75-80 mph. That means many people are even moving faster than that and that is during rush-hour. Imagine being able to leave the Loop and fly out to Willowbrook exiting at 83 doing 75 mph the entire way! You’d be there in about 30 minutes. Imagine how much more time you could spend with your kids or loved one from that extra 30 minutes each way per day not being wasted stuck in traffic due to out-dated roads. Imagine that.

  • Tooscrapps

    Now that Illinois has finally has a dedicated funding source for transportation via the Lockbox Ammenedment, we get to watch IDOT blow it on highway widening instead of fix-it-first and transit improvements.

  • F. Hayek 69

    “Adding more lanes for cars — be they conventional, car pool or tolled lanes — only exacerbates traffic congestion in the long run while making non-auto options less viable.”

    More people get to use the highway, which is a good thing. Non auto options are unaffected since this is a highway.

  • Tooscrapps

    You cannot widen your way out of congestion.

    Money that is spent on highway widening could be used for other projects (fixing roads, transit, grade separations). This is IDOT not the Tollway Authority. They more options as to how to spend their capital budgets.

  • Jim Bell

    And of course there goes the induced demand whining again. What part of Chicago needs to be competitive in the global marketplace do people not understand. Having everyone; trucks, busses, cars all stop and go all the way down the expressway is only a MAJOR black eye for the entire city leading large business such as Amazon who Emmanuel wants to lure here to look at other more modern cities such as Dallas and Houston. Get off the mass transit kick, it doesn’t work. People won’t ride it. Sorry! This isn’t London where mass transit such as the tube are in heavy use. People here love their cars and besides that, freight doesn’t move via bus or EL train, it moves via truck and trucks stuck in traffic cost EVERYONE money. It’s about time IDOT do something to modernize the roads here which are right out of the 1960s. That’s the last time anything was done to alter the design of the Stevenson, Edens, and Eisenhower. The 1960s! That’s pathetic! Typical of Illinois. Explains the mass exodus out of Illinois. Illinois was what? The slowest growth in population out of any of the states or close to it. That’s just plain sad.

  • F. Hayek 69

    More people getting to use the road would be a success, regardless if travel times are unchanged. Total miles traveled would be increased.

  • Jim Bell

    That’s like saying a 1″ hose can handle just as much water flow as a 2″ hose. Get a clue.

  • Tooscrapps

    No it’s saying that if you take a completely full 1″ hose and change to 2″ hose and then increase the water flow, you still have a 100% full hose.

    Not only that, but the other hoses it’s connected to don’t get any bigger, so then all that water just backs up.

  • Jeremy

    “Get off the mass transit kick, it doesn’t work. People won’t ride it.”

    There are millions of rides every year on CTA and Metra.

    Motorola, Kraft, and Boeing have opened offices downtown. McDonald’s is going to move from the suburbs to the city.

    If you like freight being moved by trucks, you should want fewer cars on the road. It is more expensive to build highways than transit. Texas keeps expanding their highways, and they keep getting more congested. The Dallas mayor is trying to expand public transit.

    https://www.dallasnews.com/news/dallas-city-hall/2017/06/16/dallas-mayor-mike-rawlings-wants-dream-small-dream-mobility-bicycling-city

  • Tooscrapps

    But it’s tolled.

    “Sounds like your advocating for separate (lanes) based on income”.

  • Jim Bell

    Mass transit that less than 30% of the population in the metro area will use. Makes sense to me. Fix something people aren’t using. That’s that lovely Democrat logic. If something isn’t working or failing, pour more money into it. Then when that fails, pour more money into it. Then there is the other lovely Democrat logic that just played out here this year, we will punish those for doing something we don’t like like ooooooh DRINKING SODA. What happened? People just started buying elsewhere, they didn’t stop drinking it. Explains why Houston is about to become the 3rd largest city in the US when Chicago only 40 years ago was number 2 hence its name, second city.

  • ardecila

    I wonder why the increase from one lane to two? The original Stevenson reconstruction included provisions for a fourth lane in the median (bridge piers, foundations already in place, no new retaining walls, etc). A fourth lane, be it a regular lane or a managed one, could be added at reasonable cost. A fifth lane would get very expensive, though.

  • Tooscrapps

    In another comment, you said our roads are failing, and here you want to pour more money into them.

  • Random_Jerk

    One lane of train/subway is 100 times more efficient in terms of moving people as 1 lane of highway. Maybe you should get a clue. Mass transit is the long term solution that works. I would rather have nice modern trains that run often and on time, than an additional lane of highway that is going to be congested anyway.

  • Jim Bell

    Because they are actually using their heads and planning ahead.

  • Jim Bell

    Our roads are NOT failing they are JAMMED with users. I see our Metra coming and going right by my house in Orland Park and usually it is about half full. Makes sense to me to pour more money into that type of stuff while 55 is beyond jammed. Again, this is proven over and over and over, you increase mass transit in America and people won’t use it, people here want to be in their cars and if they can’t do that then they will move elsewhere.

  • Tooscrapps

    Houston, a “modern city”:
    – Metro area population is still 3M behind Chicago
    – Has 2.6x the area of Chicago
    – Unchecked sprawl and poor land use policy has exacerbated flooding and the damage it causes to homes and businesses
    – Widened the Katy Expressway to 23 lanes only to see commute times increase: http://cityobservatory.org/reducing-congestion-katy-didnt
    – #16 is US air polution (Chicago isn’t in the top 50)

    A true Utopia.

  • Jim Bell

    Mass transit may be more efficient however again, people WON’T USE IT! People here love their cars. What happened when gas went up to $4 a gallon? Did people stop driving and using mass transit? No, everybody just cut back on everything else helping fuel the collapse of the economy in 08.

  • Random_Jerk

    Chicago population is over 3x denser than Houston and it’s getting denser each year. Houston is just sprawling out making the commuting further and further. Not very sustainable solution. See L.A.

  • Tooscrapps

    Based on the latest Metra data, all of the stations before and including Orland Park (5 of the 12 stations on the SWS) only make up 30% of the inbound Metra boardings.

    So if it’s half full, looks like the other half is filling it up at the stations past Orland Park.

  • Random_Jerk

    If you make it clean, convenient, safe, on time, more people will use it. Tons of people use it in Chicago. I don’t know where you are from, you seem to be enjoying wasting your life in traffic…

  • Tooscrapps

    SW Suburbs: a bastion of smart urban planning.

  • BlueFairlane

    Here are two statistics that I think are germane to this conversation:

    1. Total vehicle miles traveled adjusted for population dropped about 9% between 2005 and 2014, the start of the fall roughly coinciding with $4 gas.

    2. 28.6% of your comments since the creation of your account are on this one article.

