Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 6

  • Illinois Gets $132M Grant to Reduce South Side Rail Congestion (Tribune)
  • Read Metropolitan Planning Council‘s Blueprint for Addressing Chicago Segregation
  • Suspect Accused of Pushing Woman Onto Red Line Tracks Apprehended (CBS)
  • The Tribune Looks at Thwarted Attempts to Build Affordable Housing on NW Side
  • The Yard Social Reports on Last Week’s Transport Chicago Conference
  • Experts Discussed 4 “Surprising” Side Effects of Autonomous Vehicles at TC (Forbes)
  • A Discussion of How to Fund Roads if Electric Cars Deplete Gas Tax Revenue at TC (Forbes)

  • FlamingoFresh

    This “Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 5” was placed after yesterday’s headline on the chi streetsblog main page.