Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 24

  • Council Approves Obama Center Plan, Including Road Widening, by 47-1 Vote (Tribune)
  • Fight in Springfield Brewing Between Traditional Car Rental & App-Based Services (Crain’s)
  • Chicago Loses Population for the 3rd Year in a Row (Sun-Times)
  • After Stabbing on Red Line Near Argyle, CTA riders Say They’re Concerned About Safety (ABC)
  • No Ticket for Senior Who Crashed Into a Niles Seafood Store, Left to Get a Haircut (Tribune)
  • Divvy Launches New App (CBS)
  • Local Racer Hannah Rae Finchamp Offers Tips for Everyday Cycling (Tribune)
  • Lament for a Wasted Brooks Saddle at the Ralph Lauren Cafe (The Chainlink)
  • Useful Info for This Sunday’s Bike the Drive Fundraiser for Active Trans (Tribune)
  • Illinois EPA Hosts Public Meeting on Volkswagen Settlement Spending Plan on 5/30 (Sierra Club)

  • rwy

    When visiting DC I was annoyed that Capital Bike Share didn’t work with the transit app and instead used their own app. Will Divvy still be allowing you to unlock bikes through the transit app?

  • Obesa Adipose

    You may want to invest in a calendar.

  • planetshwoop

    I used it on Monday, so it seems like yes?

  • planetshwoop

    I worry that senior mobility is going to increasingly become an issue as the baby boomers age. Niles has loads of senior housing, but the roads are absolute crap for walking. There is a (free!) bus, but I think it will continue to be a concern.