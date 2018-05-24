Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 24

- Council Approves Obama Center Plan, Including Road Widening, by 47-1 Vote (Tribune)
- Fight in Springfield Brewing Between Traditional Car Rental & App-Based Services (Crain’s)
- Chicago Loses Population for the 3rd Year in a Row (Sun-Times)
- After Stabbing on Red Line Near Argyle, CTA riders Say They’re Concerned About Safety (ABC)
- No Ticket for Senior Who Crashed Into a Niles Seafood Store, Left to Get a Haircut (Tribune)
- Divvy Launches New App (CBS)
- Local Racer Hannah Rae Finchamp Offers Tips for Everyday Cycling (Tribune)
- Lament for a Wasted Brooks Saddle at the Ralph Lauren Cafe (The Chainlink)
- Useful Info for This Sunday’s Bike the Drive Fundraiser for Active Trans (Tribune)
- Illinois EPA Hosts Public Meeting on Volkswagen Settlement Spending Plan on 5/30 (Sierra Club)