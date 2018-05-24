Allegedly Drunk Driver Struck and Killed Sandra A. Mitchell, 47, in Archer Heights

The motorist who struck and killed 47-year-old Sandra A. Mitchell on Sunday, May 20, has been charged with drunk driving.

At about 3:20 a.m. Mitchell and a group of friends were crossing the street in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue in Archer Heights when Robert Cantu, 38, struck her with a gray 2007 Chrysler, according to authorities. The victim, who lived in the West Elsdon neighborhood, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:58 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In addition to misdemeanor drunk driving, Cantu was charged with failure to reduce speed and failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, the Chicago Tribune reported.

According to her obituary, Mitchell is survived by her husband Thomas and two young daughters. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the girls’ education.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 21

Bicyclist: 1

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January-April 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for May.