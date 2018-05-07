Active Trans’ Melody Geraci and Streetsblog’s Lynda Lopez Discuss DoBi on ABC7 The dockless bike-share discussion continued with a conversion with host Judy Hsu.

We’re now in week two of Chicago’s dockless bike-share experiment as Far South Side residents are getting a chance to test ride 50 LimeBike electric cycles with wheel locks, 50 non-electric Pace bikes (from Zagster) with built-in cable locks, and 50 Ofo non-electric, wheel-lock bikes. I’ve also been told that any day now Jump Mobility will be releasing a fleet of electric bikes with built-in U-locks. (The Chicago Tribune reports that the companies with wheel-lock bikes aren’t happy about the city’s requirement that all cycles be “lock-to” models after July 1.)

Last Thursday Active Transportation Alliance deputy director Melody Geraci and Streetsblog reporter Lynda Lopez sat down with host Judy Hsu to discuss DoBi in depth on ABC7’s “Newsviews.” Watch the interview here.

If you’re in a hurry, here are some of the topics they covered:

Part 1

00:40: What is dockless bike-share?

01:45: What Are residents’ initial reactions to the program?

02:00: How many bikes are there and where is the pilot area?

03:05: How was the pilot area chosen?

03:40: What are the advantages of DoBi over traditional bike-share?

04:20: How do you park the bikes?

05:00: How do you locate the bikes?

05:40: What’s the pricing like?

Part 2

00:50: Shady DoBi business practices in other cities

01:30: Education and outreach is needed

02:17: Potential positive economic impacts

03:15: Let’s use the revenue to build bike-friendly streets

03:35: Data sharing will let us measure the program’s success

04:00: Contrary to popular belief, bike lanes don’t cause congestion, they reduce it