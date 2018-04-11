Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 11

  • SUV Driver Runs Red, Causing Death of Woman Standing at CTA Bus Shelter (Tribune)
  • Citations Issued to Driver Who Fatally Struck Bina Chowdhury, 42, in Park Ridge (Tribune)
  • Construction Zone Deaths Are up Nationally But Down in Illinois (Tribune)
  • Active Trans Is Lobbying for 2 New Bike Safety Laws in Springfield
  • Metra Asks Surface Transportation Board to Settle Dispute With Amtrak (Trains)
  • 800-Foot Tower With 110 Parking Spots Coming to 110 N. Riverside (Curbed)
  • 1-Bedroom Apartments in Walkable, Bikeable Neighborhoods Renting for $1,300 (ABC)
  • Congregants Urged to Bike to Services in Oak Park, Which No Longer Has Divvy (Tribune)
  • GoodSpeed Cycles Hosts an Open House on Bike Camping Thursday (Chainlink)
  • BlueFairlane

    I don’t get why pointing out that Oak Park doesn’t have Divvy anymore is pertinent to that story. A big part of the problem with Divvy in Oak Park was that most of the churches didn’t have a Divvy station anywhere near them.

  • Cameron Puetz

    Even if the church had a Divvy station, most residential areas in Oak Park didn’t have stations. Unless congregants were taking a train in from outside of Oak Park there wouldn’t have been a way for them to start their Divvy trip. The hypothetical of taking Divvy to church shows a lot of the problems with Divvy’s Oak Park plan.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    I guess we’d better pray that Oak Park gets dockless bike-share.

  • rohmen

    Zing.

    Unfortunately, people are burned enough by the bad press Divvy got out here (a couple of the trustees really beat the “it’s not worth the cost given the ridership” drum) that the knee jerk reaction to any bike share is pretty negative right now. A seemingly good lesson why doing bike share right, rather than just doing it for the sake of expanding reach, is important. I personally think dockless would work well out here, but dockless comes with it’s own issues and bad press, so I’m not holding my breath for anything in the near future.

    I do agree with Active Trans’ approach of focusing on building better infrastructure first. OP has a decent bike plan, and there’s a solid base out here to build off of, but the plan needs to be properly funded and actually implemented to see real positive changes.