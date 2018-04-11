Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 11

- SUV Driver Runs Red, Causing Death of Woman Standing at CTA Bus Shelter (Tribune)
- Citations Issued to Driver Who Fatally Struck Bina Chowdhury, 42, in Park Ridge (Tribune)
- Construction Zone Deaths Are up Nationally But Down in Illinois (Tribune)
- Active Trans Is Lobbying for 2 New Bike Safety Laws in Springfield
- Metra Asks Surface Transportation Board to Settle Dispute With Amtrak (Trains)
- 800-Foot Tower With 110 Parking Spots Coming to 110 N. Riverside (Curbed)
- 1-Bedroom Apartments in Walkable, Bikeable Neighborhoods Renting for $1,300 (ABC)
- Congregants Urged to Bike to Services in Oak Park, Which No Longer Has Divvy (Tribune)
- GoodSpeed Cycles Hosts an Open House on Bike Camping Thursday (Chainlink)