Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 23

- Full City Council Will Vote on Car2Go Pilot Next Week (Tribune)
- Active Trans: Car2Go Would Give People More Options, Potentially Reduce Car Ownership
- Editorial: N. Branch Makeover Needs a More Ambitious Riverfront Parkland Plan (Tribune)
- #71 South Shore Buses Temporarily Rerouted Due to Street Blockage (Sun-Times)
- Woman Charged With Punching Lake County Judge on Metra Train (Tribune)
- Joravsky and Glowacz Discuss TODs, Bus-Bunching & the Primary Election (ChiGov)
- Would Pylons for a Proposed Aerial Tramway to Navy Pier Crowd the Riverwalk? (Curbed)
- Richard Wronski Takes a Look at the LaSalle Street Station Rehab Project