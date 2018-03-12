Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 12

  • Lakeview Buildings Being Razed to Make Way for Belmont Flyover (Tribune)
  • Steel Tariffs Could Make Infrastructure Improvements More Costly (Daily Herald)
  • Blue Line O’Hare Branch Experiencing Significant Delays Today (Sun-Times)
  • New Signs of Movement on Massive 62-Acre South Loop Site (Sloopin)
  • South Loop Condo Board Selling Rights to Redevelop Parking Lot (Chi Arch Blog)
  • Garbage Still a Major Issue for Chicago River and Riverwalk (Sun-Times)
  • Vote for Chainlink’s Best of Biking in Chicago (Chainlink)

  • planetshwoop

    Don’t know if it’s being covered elsewhere, but it sure looks like they are building the river underpass at Addison on the East side (basically behind Lane Tech). There’s been construction there for awhile, but it was only last week when they laid in rock that it started to look like a path under the bridge.

    At the same time, in River Park, they have blocked off sections of the trail. Looks like construction is going to happen on portions of the trail there too? (Or something else. I haven’t seen a notice. And don’t really know.)

  • Tooscrapps
  • planetshwoop

    Thank you. I knew about the project but hadn’t seen much “broken ground” until the last month or so. Also, there wasn’t a giant sign thanking the mayor for modernizing the city like there often is on these things.

  • rwy

    The River Park construction has been going on for a few years I think.

    They really need to fill in the gap between Lawrence and Montrose though.

  • Jared Kachelmeyer

    How? Its all private land that slopes down. I guess you could build something actually in the river…

  • planetshwoop

    That’s a different project. That’s the Albany Park Stormwater Tunnel.

    This fencing is going up by the track; it might be that they are replacing the playground and it has nothing to do with the trail. I’ll know more next week probably.