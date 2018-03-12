Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 12
- Lakeview Buildings Being Razed to Make Way for Belmont Flyover (Tribune)
- Steel Tariffs Could Make Infrastructure Improvements More Costly (Daily Herald)
- Blue Line O’Hare Branch Experiencing Significant Delays Today (Sun-Times)
- New Signs of Movement on Massive 62-Acre South Loop Site (Sloopin)
- South Loop Condo Board Selling Rights to Redevelop Parking Lot (Chi Arch Blog)
- Garbage Still a Major Issue for Chicago River and Riverwalk (Sun-Times)
- Vote for Chainlink’s Best of Biking in Chicago (Chainlink)
