Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 8

More Coverage of Yesterday’s MBAC Discussion of Racial Profiling of Cyclists (Tribune, NBC, ABC)

Arne Duncan Will Lead Obama Center’s New Community Development Nonprofit (Crain’s)

6 Injured After SUV Driver Turns in Front of a CTA Bus in Englewood (ABC)

Homeless Coalition: Using Armed Guards on State Street Sets a Dangerous Precedent (Crain’s)

Delays of Up to an Hour After BSNF Train Breaks Down Outside Union Station (Tribune)

More TODs Pitched for Southport Corridor (Curbed)

Block Club, Featuring Ex-DNAinfo Transpo Reporters & Others, Has Been Successfully Funded

Bike Winter Art Show Takes Place 3/30-31 at Lab on Lake, 3450 W. Lake (The Chainlink)

Note: Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield will be on vacation from March 9-19. Instead of shutting down the blog during this time as usual, we’ll be trying something new. Deputy editor Steven Vance will curate the site during this period, former Cubed Chicago editor AJ LaTrace will write the morning headline stack, and several other writers, including Lynda Lopez, Charles Papanek, Lisa Phillips, James Porter, and Jeff McMahon, and others will contribute articles. Enjoy the change of pace, and feel free to reach out to Steven at svance[at]streetsblog.org or John at jgreenfield[at]streetsblog.org (checking email occasionally) if you have any questions, comments or story tips during this time. Thanks!