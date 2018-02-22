Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 22
- How Chicago’s Amazon Bid Could Make Our Transit System Less Equitable (American Prospect)
- Joravsky: Emanuel’s O’Hare Express Dream Is Like Trump’s Desire for a Military Parade (Reader)
- Indiana State Police Launch Crash Prediction Map (CBS)
- Driver Charged With DUI After Crash That Killed His Passenger in Elgin (Sun-Times)
- How the Death a CTA Worker at the Western Brown Stop Inspired the Play “Six Corners” (Tribune)
- MPC’s Wennink Discusses “The Cost of Segregation” Study 3/1 at UTC’s Seminar Series
- Human Transit’s Jarett Walker Headlines SUMC’s Shared Mobility Summit, 3/12-14
