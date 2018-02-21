Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 21

  • Active Trans’ Platform for the Gubernatorial Race Prioritizes IDOT Reform, Transit
  • Man, 46, Dies After Crashing His Car Into a Wall in River North (Tribune)
  • Active Trans Pushes for a Safer Logan Boulevard, Including Bike Lanes on Main Road
  • Curbed Looks at Elon Musk’s Fantasy of a Hyperloop Route From Chicago to Cleveland
  • New Sidewalk Cafes, Sidewalk Bumpouts Will Make Wabash in the Loop More Vibrant (Crain’s)
  • The CTA’s Historian on why the System Switched to Color-Codes Lines 25 Years Ago (CBS)
  • Chicago’s Most Convoluted Intersections Have Been Turned Into Minimalist Wall Art (Curbed)

  • ardecila

    Have you seen Active Trans’ plan for Logan Blvd? The rendering on that page is right in front of the Target, a spot that already has (imperfect) bike lanes and no service drives.

    The boulevard probably could be downgraded to 3 lanes + bike lanes, with refuge islands. However, that would require the end of weekend church and resident parking. Maybe a few sections of the service drive could be widened a bit to include diagonal parking where needed.