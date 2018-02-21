Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 21
- Active Trans’ Platform for the Gubernatorial Race Prioritizes IDOT Reform, Transit
- Man, 46, Dies After Crashing His Car Into a Wall in River North (Tribune)
- Active Trans Pushes for a Safer Logan Boulevard, Including Bike Lanes on Main Road
- Curbed Looks at Elon Musk’s Fantasy of a Hyperloop Route From Chicago to Cleveland
- New Sidewalk Cafes, Sidewalk Bumpouts Will Make Wabash in the Loop More Vibrant (Crain’s)
- The CTA’s Historian on why the System Switched to Color-Codes Lines 25 Years Ago (CBS)
- Chicago’s Most Convoluted Intersections Have Been Turned Into Minimalist Wall Art (Curbed)
