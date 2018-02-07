Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 7

- Equiticy’s Reed Is Traveling to Moscow, Lima, and Across the U.S. to Discuss Mobility Justice
- ATA’s Kyle Whitehead From discusses the Impact of Ride-Hailing on Traffic, Transit (Fox)
- Active Trans Looks at the Red Line Extension Plan, Advocates for MED Conversion as Well
- Cassandra Meadors, 14, Killed in 2-Car Crash in Barrington (Tribune)
- Crashes and Fires on Tollway Near Gurnee Shut Down Eastbound Traffic for Hours (Tribune)
- Medill Reports Talks to Working Bikes About Their Global Bike Distribution Efforts
- Cheap Trips: Rockford Is Considering Bringing Dockless Bike-Share to Town (23 News)
- Hearing on the Red Line Extension Tuesday 2/13, 6-8 PM at Brooks School, 250 E. 111th