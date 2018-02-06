Ride Divvy 10 Times This Month and You’ll Win a Medal and Get Invited to a Party

On Thursday North and South Korean athletes will make history by marching together under a unified flag at the opening ceremony Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. You can help make history of a more modest sort this month by participating in Divvy’s “Winter Medalist” challenge. Members who use the bike-share system ten times in February will be designated as “Gold Medal” cyclists. To gin up more excitement about winter cycling, Divvy is also releasing a glitzy #DivvyGold bike into the wild and hosting a celebration for the gold medalists.

The challenge started yesterday and runs through Sunday, March 4. Even if you don’t make it to the double digits, members who take five or more rides this month win a silver designation, and if you ride at all you’ll earn a bronze. Everyone who participates will get a “digital medal” via email, and gold medalists will be invited to a victory party on Thursday, March 8 at an undisclosed location.

In addition, riders who find the Willy Wonka-esque golden Divvy, snap a photo, and post it on social media with the hashtag #DivvyGold will be registered to win prizes like single-ride passes and Divvy schwag. $3 single rides are a new Divvy option that launched this month, along with 45-minute trips for members, and the $15 Explorer Pass, which allows users to take as many three-hour excursions as they like within 24 hours.

The press release for the Winter Medalist challenge included photos Daniel Meer and his friends, who carried a snowboard and sled on Divvy bikes to a local sledding hill. I’ve been known to use Divvy to ride to Montrose Harbor with snowshoes in a messenger bag or cross-country skis and poles balanced on my shoulder (kids, don’t try this at home.)

Have you ever used Divvy to take a winter blues-busting cold-weather adventure? Tell us about it in the comments section.