Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 5
- How the Trump Infrastructure Bill Would Hurt Chicago-Area Transit (Crain’s)
- Editorial: Will Jackson Park Projects Clash or Connect With South Siders? (Tribune)
- Chicago Police to Meet With Federal, State Officials to Combat Rise in Carjackings (Tribune)
- Police Respond to Apparently False Report of an Assault on a Metra Train at Ogilvie (Sun-Times)
- Can a Construction Project Bring New Life to the Area Around the 63rd Green Stop? (Tribune)
- MPC Presents Its Annual Burnham Award to Cal-Sag Trail Advocates (Active Trans)
- Ald. Reilly Makes Another Attempt to Ban Some Street Performers From Public Space (Tribune)
- Last Year’s Top Divvy Rider Kerdia Roland Meets #11 2017 Rider, Tribune Writer Gregory Pratt
- Ride Illinois Hosts the Illinois Bike Summit on 5/7 at UIC
