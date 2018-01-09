Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 9
- After Community Pressure, Obama Foundation Agrees to Move OPC Garage Off Midway (Reader)
- Redevelopment of Morton Salt Site on Elston Will Include New Riverwalk Section (Tribune)
- 2 Children Ejected From Car, 1 Killed After Crash in Canaryville (NBC)
- City College Headquarters at 226 W. Jackson Will Be Converted to Apartments (Tribune)
- TOD Planned for 3300 N. Clark Loses Density, Adds Parking (Curbed)
- John Discusses Why Chicago Avenue Needs Bus Lanes More Than Bike Lanes (Sun-Times)
- Lynda Lopez Discusses Gentrification With WBEZ’s Natalie Moore on “Chicago Tonight” Today at 7 PM
- Hearing on Proposed Development Near North/Clybourn Station This Thursday (Curbed)
