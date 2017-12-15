Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 15

  • Driver Killed Male Cyclist, 46, in Humboldt Park Yesterday Evening, Fled the Scene (Sun-Times)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injures Contractor at North Chicago Health Center (Sun-Times)
  • Musk, Who Wants to Build the O’Hare Express, Thinks Transit Is Awful & Scary (Streetsblog USA)
  • Human Transit Critiques Musk’s Statement as “Elite Projection,” Musk Tweets “You’re an Idiot”
  • Emanuel: New CityKey Municipal ID Will Reduce Traffic Stop Fears for Immigrants (Sun-Times)
  • Once Again CTA Is Offering Free Rides for New Year’s Eve (Time Out)
  • After Driver Crashes Into Dairy Queen, Owner Turns Board-up Into Wall of Gratitude (Tribune)
  • Elgin Mom Tries Living Car-Free for a Month, Blogs About It (Active Trans)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

