Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 15
- Driver Killed Male Cyclist, 46, in Humboldt Park Yesterday Evening, Fled the Scene (Sun-Times)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injures Contractor at North Chicago Health Center (Sun-Times)
- Musk, Who Wants to Build the O’Hare Express, Thinks Transit Is Awful & Scary (Streetsblog USA)
- Human Transit Critiques Musk’s Statement as “Elite Projection,” Musk Tweets “You’re an Idiot”
- Emanuel: New CityKey Municipal ID Will Reduce Traffic Stop Fears for Immigrants (Sun-Times)
- Once Again CTA Is Offering Free Rides for New Year’s Eve (Time Out)
- After Driver Crashes Into Dairy Queen, Owner Turns Board-up Into Wall of Gratitude (Tribune)
- Elgin Mom Tries Living Car-Free for a Month, Blogs About It (Active Trans)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA