Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 20

  • RTA Chair Kirk Dillard Says a CTA Fare Hike Would Be Justified (Tribune)
  • …But Citizens Taking Action Is Opposed to Raising Fares (Tribune)
  • Hit-and-Run Van Driver Fatally Struck Effrain Rivera, 68, in Logan Square (Tribune)
  • 2 Arrested After Shots Were Fired During Robbery Attempt at Cermak Green Stop (NBC)
  • Man Charged With Sexual Abuse After Assaulting Woman at Midway Station (NBC)
  • Despite CTA’s Efforts, Vandalism and Graffiti Remain Issues (Sun-Times)
  • Vandals Have Defaced CTA Ads Depicting Same-Sex Relationships (Windy City Times)
  • Active Trans Discusses Bike/Ped Advocacy Efforts on the Southeast Side
  • The Tribune Looks at the Rise of Transit-Oriented Development in the Suburbs
  • Crain’s Learns About the Impending Arrival of Dockless Bike-Share in the Region
  • Offices-to-Apartments Conversion by Jackson Red Stop Will Have No Car Parking (Curbed)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

wide banner copy