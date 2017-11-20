Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 20
- RTA Chair Kirk Dillard Says a CTA Fare Hike Would Be Justified (Tribune)
- …But Citizens Taking Action Is Opposed to Raising Fares (Tribune)
- Hit-and-Run Van Driver Fatally Struck Effrain Rivera, 68, in Logan Square (Tribune)
- 2 Arrested After Shots Were Fired During Robbery Attempt at Cermak Green Stop (NBC)
- Man Charged With Sexual Abuse After Assaulting Woman at Midway Station (NBC)
- Despite CTA’s Efforts, Vandalism and Graffiti Remain Issues (Sun-Times)
- Vandals Have Defaced CTA Ads Depicting Same-Sex Relationships (Windy City Times)
- Active Trans Discusses Bike/Ped Advocacy Efforts on the Southeast Side
- The Tribune Looks at the Rise of Transit-Oriented Development in the Suburbs
- Crain’s Learns About the Impending Arrival of Dockless Bike-Share in the Region
- Offices-to-Apartments Conversion by Jackson Red Stop Will Have No Car Parking (Curbed)
