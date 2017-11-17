Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 17
- Woman fatally Struck by Metra Train Near Elgin, Witnesses Say She Tripped on Tracks (Tribune)
- Medical Emergency at 63rd/Halsted Delayed Green Line Trains Yesterday Afternoon (Sun-Times)
- Lexology: Patent Invalidation in Case of CTA Versus Smart Systems Frees up Fare Collection Technology
- Artist Lofts Near Garfield Green Stop Will Have 58 Units — 49 of Them Affordable, 33 Spots (Cityscape)
- Plano Seeks to Improve Area Near Historic Train Depot (Tribune)
- 7 Highland Park Schools Put on a Bike and Walk to School Day (Active Trans)
- What’s the Best Way to Create Secure Bike Parking in an Apartment Building? (The Chainlink)
