Today’s Headlines for Thursday November 16
- Emanuel Doesn’t Rule Out CTA Fare Hike (Tribune)
- Reilly, Waguespack Want Aldermanic Oversight on Money Earmarked for CTA, CPS (Sun-Times)
- Lawsuit Filed Against Driver Who Allegedly Failed to Yield, Killing Motorcyclist (Sun-Times)
- Active Trans Reports on Last Week’s Mayor’s Pedestrian Advisory Council Meeting
- Daniel K. Hertz: Long Wait Times Discourage Ridership on the Green Line (South Side Weekly)
- City Finally Breaks Ground on Phase II of Navy Pier Flyover (CBS)
- Blair Kamin Gives a Thumb’s up to the New Wilson Station Design (Tribune)
- Evanston Approves Development With 293 Units, 192 Spaces Near Dempster Stop (Curbed)
- Chinatown Festival of Trees Placemaking Event 11/25, 12-6 PM at Allen Lee Plaza
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA