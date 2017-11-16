Today’s Headlines for Thursday November 16

  • Emanuel Doesn’t Rule Out CTA Fare Hike (Tribune)
  • Reilly, Waguespack Want Aldermanic Oversight on Money Earmarked for CTA, CPS (Sun-Times)
  • Lawsuit Filed Against Driver Who Allegedly Failed to Yield, Killing Motorcyclist (Sun-Times)
  • Active Trans Reports on Last Week’s Mayor’s Pedestrian Advisory Council Meeting
  • Daniel K. Hertz: Long Wait Times Discourage Ridership on the Green Line (South Side Weekly)
  • City Finally Breaks Ground on Phase II of Navy Pier Flyover (CBS)
  • Blair Kamin Gives a Thumb’s up to the New Wilson Station Design (Tribune)
  • Evanston Approves Development With 293 Units, 192 Spaces Near Dempster Stop (Curbed)
  • Chinatown Festival of Trees Placemaking Event 11/25, 12-6 PM at Allen Lee Plaza

