Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 10
- Ride-Share Fee Will Fund $180 in CTA Infra Upgradess, Including Track, Signal Upgrades (Sun-Times)
- Criminal Sexual Abuse and Other Non-Index Crime Is up on the CTA in Chicago (Sun-Times)
- Active Trans Slams Proposal to Fine Pedestrians for “Distracted Walking” (ATA, Sun-Times)
- Burke Also Wants a City Task Force on Preventing Vehicle Attacks (Tribune)
- 3 Police Officers Injured in Brighton Park Crash (Sun-Times)
- Metra Riders Discuss Impending Service Cuts, Possible Fare Hike (Daily Herald)
- Evanston Apartment Owner: New PBL on Chicago Ave. Is a “Safety Hazard” (Evanston Now)
- Metra Hosts On-Board Donation Drive for Greater Chicago Food Depository (NW Herald)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA