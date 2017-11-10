Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 10

  • Ride-Share Fee Will Fund $180 in CTA Infra Upgradess, Including Track, Signal Upgrades (Sun-Times)
  • Criminal Sexual Abuse and Other Non-Index Crime Is up on the CTA in Chicago (Sun-Times)
  • Active Trans Slams Proposal to Fine Pedestrians for “Distracted Walking” (ATASun-Times)
  • Burke Also Wants a City Task Force on Preventing Vehicle Attacks (Tribune)
  • 3 Police Officers Injured in Brighton Park Crash (Sun-Times)
  • Metra Riders Discuss Impending Service Cuts, Possible Fare Hike (Daily Herald)
  • Evanston Apartment Owner: New PBL on Chicago Ave. Is a “Safety Hazard” (Evanston Now)
  • Metra Hosts On-Board Donation Drive for Greater Chicago Food Depository (NW Herald)

  • Random_Jerk

    I guess walking straight into the road is not a safety hazard…
    Also, why can’t we have concrete dividers like that in Chicago? I think they are much better than the wimpy plastic bollards and would be more effective in keeping people from parking in the bike lane.