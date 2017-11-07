Today’s Headlines for Tuesday November 7
- Active Trans: Convert Lanes for Transit Use, Don’t Adding Lanes to Highways (Tribune)
- Police Searching for Red Car From Hit-and-Run Case at 83rd and Stony Island (Tribune)
- Man Accused of Doing 135 in Crash That Killed Elgin Woman Pleads Not Guilty (Tribune)
- 5 Cars, School Bus Involved in Crash on Dan Ryan (Tribune)
- Metra Is Trying a New Approach to Prevent Suicides by Train (Chicago Mag)
- The Tribune Looks at Plans for the Curvy Bike/Ped Bridge for the 312 RiverRun
- New Film Makes the Case for Saving the Thompson Center (Curbed)
- New Lennox Historical Society Launches Petition to Save Train Station (Tribune)
- Richard Rothstein & Jennifer White Discuss Urban Segregation 12/7 at MPC
