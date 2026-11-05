Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 5
8:44 AM CST on November 5, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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Mayoral hopeful Mendoza discusses “one of my dreams,” extending the riverwalk to Chinatown and Little Village
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Transit experts and advocates share first thoughts on NITA’s 2027 budget, hoping it’s got what it takes to change the game
P.S. Sriraj from UIC, DePaul's Joe Schwieterman, and Oboi Reed from Equiticity provided their initial reactions.
November 3, 2026
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November 3, 2026
Part 2 of the presser with mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza: What are her thoughts on public transportation?
In addition to talking about the CTA's challenges, she discussed what she liked about using transit in Seoul, South Korea, and Taipei, Taiwan.
November 2, 2026