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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 5

8:44 AM CST on November 5, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 5
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• Tuesday around 8:25 PM near 45th/Pulaski, a man hijacked a CTA bus, fled tvia a window, entered an unoccupied vehicle left running, was arrested soon afterwards (WGN)

• “From Station Stoves To Overhead Heat: The History Of The CTA’s Warming Lamps” (Block Club)

• Would you like paper or plastic? SBC contributing writer Igor Studenkov is holding a launch party for the first print edition of his Chicago Media Journal Substack. RSVP here.

• …CMJ recently received a one-year $40K grant from Field Foundation “for increasing coverage, ads, freelance payments, equipment purchases”

• Check out Ride Illinois’ latest edition of its Tailwinds newsletter

• The longtime Chicago Stolen Bike Register recently got a refresh, thanks in part to tech wiz Justin Newman

• 7th annual Chicago Bike Collective Ride, hosted by Equiticity and South Side Critical Mass is this Friday 11/6, starting and ending at Soul Veg City, 203 E 75th St.

• Chris Sweet discusses his book, “A History of Bicycling in Illinois: 160 Years of Booms and Busts,” Thursday, 11/12, 6-7 PM at Washington Library, 400 S. State St.

• Join A City That Works and Abundant Housing IL for a November 10 happy hour with Ald. Desmon Yancy (5) celebrating 1st St. upzoning, 6:30-8:30 at Dawn Eatery. RSVP here.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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