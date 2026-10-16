Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 16

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• “Chicago police seek 3 who attacked CTA Red Line passenger, 65, at Clark/Division Station, dragged them off train, sprayed their mouth with paint” (CBS)

• Let’s go (ride the new Michigan Avenue bus lane) Brandon!

• Metra Regional Rail service plan draft released

• “Metra shares dream plan to offer crosstown service, trains every 15-30 minutes” (Sun-Times)

• “Work to impact Metra Electric, South Shore service on two weekends”

• More coverage of the Web Spur Trail community meeting (Block Club)

• A City That Works: “Chicago’s housing crisis demands more than campaign promises” (Crain’s)

• John’s quoted in a DePaulia report on a protest in front of an Edgewater synagogue that has proposed a rebuild adding 120 affordable, transit-friendly housing units.

• Ex-Milwaukee bike czar Dave Schlabowske’s brother Dean, who plays in The Waco Brothers, is fighting cancer. A GoFundMe was launched to support Dean and his wife Joe.

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