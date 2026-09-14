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Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 14

8:55 AM CDT on September 14, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 14
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• “1 killed, 6 wounded in shooting on Chicago’s Northwest Side; injured driver crashes into CTA bus after being shot, police say” (WGN)

• “2 people hit, injured by driver while outside of vehicles on I-90, state police say” (ABC)

• “Girl, 15, due back in court on charges of shoving man onto CTA train tracks” (CBS)

• “Chicago police issue alert on sexual abuse at CTA Blue Line station in Wicker Park” (ABC)

• Active Trans: “A newly created Northern Illinois Transit Authority (NITA) board convened this week for its inaugural meeting, marking a major milestone for the region’s transit future.”

• “Amtrak service will officially resume between Chicago and the Quad Cities for the first time in nearly 50 years” (Time Out Chicago)

• “Highway Caps for Chicago’s Future: Exploring a Shared Idea, Different Approach” (Metropolitan Planning Council)

• “America Has Never Built an Airport Express Railway. Chicago Is About to Try.” (High Speed Rail Alliance)

• “From the Chicago suburbs to short line railroad companies, proposed merger heightens concerns” (Tribune)

• “The Votes Are In: See Our 2026 Legislative Scorecard!” (Ride Illinois)

• “Metra Pass add-on now available to DePaul students” (DePaulia)

• “Can Rezoning 71st Street Boost Development In South Shore? Alderman Hopes So” (Block Club)

• “Bears fans, make Metra a part of your game plan”

• “Thanks to Gage Park Cyclists for organizing a great ride from Senka Park to the Mexican Independence Day Parade in Little Village” (Southwest Collective)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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