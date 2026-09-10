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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 10

8:49 AM CDT on September 10, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 10
Copenhagenize.com

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• “Boy, 16, Fatally Shot At Grant Park Skate Park” (Block Club)

• “Family remembers man killed after being pushed from moving CTA Red Line train” (CBS)

• “‘Made everyone feel seen’: Coroner identifies father of 3, grandfather of 5 who was fatally hit by Metra train in Lake Forest” (L&MCS)

• …Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) who in 2012 told CDOT not to install any more bikeways in his ward, hasn’t allowed many since then, is calling it quits (Sun-Times)

• “NITA, Chicago’s new transit agency, is meeting for the first time. What will it change?” (Sun-Times)

• “Purple Line Pride: An essential guide to Evanston’s CTA stops” (Daily Northwestern)

• “CTA Park & Ride lot operator vows refunds after overcharging users at Howard lot” (CBS)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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