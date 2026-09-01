Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 1

Sponsored by:

• “Driver Convicted Of Murder After Running Over Man Outside West Loop Night Club” (Block Club)

• “7 hospitalized after driver hits CTA bus in West Garfield Park” (Sun-Times)

• “The O’Hare Flyer aims to race through River Forest. Residents say not so fast.” (Crain’s)

• Happy NITA Day! It’s September 1, which means the new agency is in effect. Here’s “September” by the Chicago-formed band Earth Wind and Fire to celebrate the occasion!

• Here’s a bakery-fresh press release about the launch of the Northern Illinois Transit Authority. For a possible inclusion in a SBC post, feel free to let us know what you think.

• RTA Chief Transition Officer Maulik Vaishnav: “One Region, One Network: The Next Era of Chicago Transit” (Mass Transit)

• “NITA is a bold, once-in-a-generation opportunity to build the transit system northern Illinois deserves,” said Amy Rynell, Active Transportation Alliance Executive Director.

• Crains: “The O’Hare Flyer aims to race through River Forest. Residents say not so fast.”

• “Letters: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy deserves praise for investment in trains” (which was actually funded under Biden / Buttiegieg) (Tribune)

• Crain’s: “Housing or lakefront access? An Edgewater development sparks a fight over both.”

• “The Battle of Lincoln Park” author Daniel Kay Hertz: “There were subtle differences between pro- & anti-housing development protestors in Edgewater this weekend.”

• “Cyclists want better Evanston to Chicago connections” (Evanston Now)

• “Auburn Gresham Lot Will Finally Become A Park 55 Years After Park District Laid Plans” (Block Club)

• “Only once a year: Chicago is [opening] DuSable Lake Shore Drive to [bike riders] for a sweeping 30-mile scenic bike ride” (Secret Chicago)

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