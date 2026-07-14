Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 14

Sponsored by:

• “Illinois Secretary of State warns about high-powered e-bikes, launches safety campaign” (NBC)

• Bike rider was reportedly assaulted after taking photos of the plates of a truck parked in a protected bike lane on Milwaukee in Logan for Bike Lane Uprising (Reddit r/chibike)

• Video: Bystanders intervene after man on bike reportedly attacked another bike rider for accidentally bumping into him while riding on the Lakefront Trail (Facebook, NBC)

• Mass Transit: “CTA secures funding for West Side transit improvement design, construction”

• “As Council’s finance committee delayed a vote on a sale of the meter rights to private equity, Ald. Jason Ervin… floated a new deal for the City to get them back.” (Block Club)

• …Op-ed by Ervin in Tribune: “We should vote no on the parking meter transfer for the sake of a better investment policy” (Tribune)

• “First public hearing held on proposed toll hike tied to $26.5 billion road improvement program” including road widening (CBS)

• “Rosemont mall keeps parking fees despite shopper decline” (Daily Herald)

• “Wicker Park’s Car-Free ‘Meet Me On Milwaukee’ Events Return In August” (Block Club)

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