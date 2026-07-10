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Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 10

8:49 AM CDT on July 10, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 10
Copenhagenize.com

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• “Johnson reveals why City Hall abandoned its $3.2B bid for parking meters” (Crain’s)

• CBS: “Stats show crime is down on CTA, but many riders still don’t feel safe”

• “CTA to Deliver Major Upgrades to the Division/Austin Bus Turnaround”

• “Pilsen Intersection [21st/Ashland] Where Bride-To-Be Was [Marcella Herrera, 22] Killed To Get Safety Improvements” after lobbying by loved ones (Block Club)

• Disability Rights Advocates press release: “Monitor Reports on Chicago’s Compliance with Accessible Pedestrian Signal Court Order Outlining Successes and Areas of Concern”

• Active Trans: “After persistence and refusing to take ‘no’ for an answer, advocates are celebrating a safer crossing” for Great Western Trail at County Farm Road that is planned

• “Mount Greenwood Neighbors Rally To Save Baby Ducks Trapped In Sewer” (Block Club)

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule on Friday and Monday, probably just running Today’s Headlines, and will resume full publication on Tuesday.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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