Today’s Headlines for Thursday 6/25

Sponsored by:

• A male bike rider, 37, was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a Metra train around 7:20 this morning in Schaumburg. (CBS)

• Driver, 25, was traveling NW on Lincoln Tuesday around 6:34 PM when he attempted to turn left collided with a man, 30, on bike. Cyclist suffered face abrasions. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• ELPC’s Lena Guerrero Reynolds: “Chicago’s intercity bus future is bright” (Tribune)

• Yunus Emre Tozal: “The area around the Obama center is being reshaped — for good and bad.” (Tribune)

• “Why you’re seeing more [Cook County Sheriff’s] officers on the CTA: curbing smoking, loud music, fare evaders and more” (NBC)

• Former News-Sun political editor gripes about raising tolls to fund transit, implies that Highway 41 to Downstate Illinois should have more lanes (Lake County News-Sun)

• “CTA plans to charge for parking spots under train tracks in Lakeview” (WGN)

• “Metra designer unveils special locomotive ahead of nation’s 250th birthday: ‘This is America'” (Sun-Times)

• “Austin’s Frank Lloyd Wright House, Among City’s Most Endangered Buildings, Bought By Nonprofit” (Block Club)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $34,171 with $15,829 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free.