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Today’s Headlines for Thursday 6/25

9:48 AM CDT on June 25, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday 6/25
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• A male bike rider, 37, was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a Metra train around 7:20 this morning in Schaumburg. (CBS)

• Driver, 25, was traveling NW on Lincoln Tuesday around 6:34 PM when he attempted to turn left collided with a man, 30, on bike. Cyclist suffered face abrasions. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• ELPC’s Lena Guerrero Reynolds: “Chicago’s intercity bus future is bright” (Tribune)

• Yunus Emre Tozal: “The area around the Obama center is being reshaped — for good and bad.” (Tribune)

• “Why you’re seeing more [Cook County Sheriff’s] officers on the CTA: curbing smoking, loud music, fare evaders and more” (NBC)

• Former News-Sun political editor gripes about raising tolls to fund transit, implies that Highway 41 to Downstate Illinois should have more lanes (Lake County News-Sun)

• “CTA plans to charge for parking spots under train tracks in Lakeview” (WGN)

• “Metra designer unveils special locomotive ahead of nation’s 250th birthday: ‘This is America'” (Sun-Times)

• “Austin’s Frank Lloyd Wright House, Among City’s Most Endangered Buildings, Bought By Nonprofit” (Block Club)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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