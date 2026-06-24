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Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 24

11:22 AM CDT on June 24, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 24
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This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• “Driver killed while changing tire on WB I-80/94 in south suburbs, ISP says” (ABC)

• Bike rider hospitalized in good condition after collision with turning driver Tuesday around 6:34 PM at Irving/Damen/Lincoln in North Center. No citations. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Teen accused of deadly shooting of Divvy rider in Grant Park didn’t know him: prosecutors” (NBC)

• Man, 28, charged with June 3 stabbing that seriously wounded a man, 36 on Blue Line near LaSalle Station. CPD had previously released surveillance images. (Fox)

• “Why Is Mayor Johnson Keeping Secrets About The Parking Meter Deal?” (Block Club)

• 22nd, 24th, and 28th Wards taking feedback on upgrades to Ogden between Pulaski and Roosevelt, Wednesday, 7/1, Stone Temple Church, 5 PM, 3622 W. Douglas Ave. (CBGN!)

• “Bike lanes in Chicago inspire a lot of passion. We’d like to hear your thoughts.” (Tribune)

• Inside Publication’s Bob Zuley blames “privileged bike lanes” on Belmont and Leavitt for the disappearance of WWII memorials (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Metra marks nation’s 250th with special locomotive.” Buck Owens would be proud.

• Equiticity is an organizer for The North Lawndale Ride on Sunday 6/28, meeting at 9 AM and leaving at 10 AM from Monday Coffee Co, 3243 W 16th St.

•40th Ward Bike-a-palooza is Sunday, June 28th from 5-8 PM at Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside. Test ride cargo and e-bikes, get a safety check, chat w/ advocates. (CBGN!)

• Active Transportation Alliance Zoom on Wednesday 7/1, noon: “Learn how CDOT decides where to put walking and biking infrastructure”

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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