Talking with A Four Star Podcast about bike safety issues in the wake of CDOT Planner Riley’s O’Neil’s tragic death

Just in case my appearance on a Fox program raised any eyebrows among Streetsblog’s largely progressive readership, let me remind our followers that Fox 32 Chicago, the local outpost, is not the same animal as Fox News’ national programming. For example, here are some recent Fox 32 segments:
These local reports lived up to Fox’s promise to present news in a “Fair and Balanced” manner. But I’m not that the Fox mothership would have run these kinds of factual stories about sustainable transportation and LGBTQ initiatives.
In addition, when I’ve spoken with podcast host Grant Horne, he’s been very well-informed about local walk/bike/transit issues. And he seems to have a genuine interest in the topic.
All right, with that out the way, here’s the show I recorded with Horne yesterday.
It focuses on bike safety issues in the wake of the tragic death of Chicago Department of Transportation Complete Streets Planner Riley O’Neil in a bicycle “dooring” crash on June 5. We also talked about Mayor Brandon Johnson’s missed opportunity to nominate the next permanent CTA chief, and what it was like traveling to last Thursday’s Obama Presidential opening ceremony car-free.
The segment starts with my comment about the fallen CDOT planner. “Looking at the obituary for Riley O’Neil, he’s going to be laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery,” I said. “And a lot of famous and influential Chicagoans are buried there – people who really influenced our city in positive ways. So I think it’s sort of nice that Riley O’Neil will be with other people who helped make Chicago a better city.”
On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $34,146 with $15,854 to go, ideally by the end of June.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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