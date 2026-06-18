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Today’s Headlines for Thursday June 18

10:10 AM CDT on June 18, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday June 18
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•  Here’s how to take public transit to today’s Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony Official Watch Party (RTA)

• “Trump Tower On Obama Way? Chicago Considers Honorary Designation For Downtown Street” (Block Club)

• CPD on fatal shooting shooting of man, 27, on Divvy on Tuesday around 12:30 AM near Jackson/Columbus: “Detectives are speaking to a person of interest.” (Bluesky, Twitter)

• The full City Council approved the purchase of Chicago’s Greyhound station (Block Club)

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: “Metra gets RTA funding for Central Street station heated shelter, wayfinding improvements” (Evanston Roundtable)

• CTA bus driver: “View from the wheel: CTA needs a better approach to Bus Control” (A City That Works)

• People for Bikes absurdly ranks Chicago as tied with El Paso as the worst large US city for biking (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Bike Challenge nearly doubles in size from previous year (Active Trans)

• “29-Story High-Rise With Public Park Coming To West Loop” (Block Club)

• “Avondale Rental Townhomes To Replace Vacant Lot After Getting City Council Approval” (Block Club)

• “C.A.R.E Manor, A 44-Unit Affordable Apartment Complex, Breaks Ground In Garfield Park” (Block Club)

• Lakeview Urbanist’s bike ride highlighting Grace will be “So Real.” Tonight, 6/6:30, leaving from Grace / Inner Lake Shore Drive (Bluesky, Twitter)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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