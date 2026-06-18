Today’s Headlines for Thursday June 18

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• Here’s how to take public transit to today’s Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony Official Watch Party (RTA)

• “Trump Tower On Obama Way? Chicago Considers Honorary Designation For Downtown Street” (Block Club)

• CPD on fatal shooting shooting of man, 27, on Divvy on Tuesday around 12:30 AM near Jackson/Columbus: “Detectives are speaking to a person of interest.” (Bluesky, Twitter)

• The full City Council approved the purchase of Chicago’s Greyhound station (Block Club)

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: “Metra gets RTA funding for Central Street station heated shelter, wayfinding improvements” (Evanston Roundtable)

• CTA bus driver: “View from the wheel: CTA needs a better approach to Bus Control” (A City That Works)

• People for Bikes absurdly ranks Chicago as tied with El Paso as the worst large US city for biking (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Bike Challenge nearly doubles in size from previous year (Active Trans)

• “29-Story High-Rise With Public Park Coming To West Loop” (Block Club)

• “Avondale Rental Townhomes To Replace Vacant Lot After Getting City Council Approval” (Block Club)

• “C.A.R.E Manor, A 44-Unit Affordable Apartment Complex, Breaks Ground In Garfield Park” (Block Club)

• Lakeview Urbanist’s bike ride highlighting Grace will be “So Real.” Tonight, 6/6:30, leaving from Grace / Inner Lake Shore Drive (Bluesky, Twitter)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $34,036 with $15,964 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free

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