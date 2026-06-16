Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 16

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• Male driver, 63, fatally struck a man, 19, riding an riding an “e-bike” (possibly a high-speed “e-moto” electric moped) around 6:30 AM at Belmont/George in Franklin Park (ABC)

• CPD: Person shot a man, 27, riding a Divvy, wounding him in upper leg Tuesday around 12:15 AM near Jackson/Columbus in Grant Park. The victim later died. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Woman attacked on Blue Line shares harrowing story as I-Team analyzes new CTA crime numbers” (ABC)

• “Mayor Johnson loses sole power to [nominate] CTA President under new transit authority [NITA]” (Fox)

• “Law firm Sidley Austin to anchor new West Loop office skyscraper” (Crain’s)

• “Joabe Barbosa Finishes Running Every City Block — With The Help Of 1,000 Chicagoans” (Block Club)

• “Take CTA to the Obama Presidential Center Dedication Ceremony” on Thursday 6/18

• “Ride Metra free to Ravinia this summer”

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $34,004 with $15,996 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free

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