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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 16

10:55 AM CDT on June 16, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 16
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• Male driver, 63, fatally struck a man, 19, riding an riding an “e-bike” (possibly a high-speed “e-moto” electric moped) around 6:30 AM at Belmont/George in Franklin Park (ABC)

• CPD: Person shot a man, 27, riding a Divvy, wounding him in upper leg Tuesday around 12:15 AM near Jackson/Columbus in Grant Park. The victim later died. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Woman attacked on Blue Line shares harrowing story as I-Team analyzes new CTA crime numbers” (ABC)

• “Mayor Johnson loses sole power to [nominate] CTA President under new transit authority [NITA]” (Fox)

• “Law firm Sidley Austin to anchor new West Loop office skyscraper” (Crain’s)

• “Joabe Barbosa Finishes Running Every City Block — With The Help Of 1,000 Chicagoans” (Block Club)

• “Take CTA to the Obama Presidential Center Dedication Ceremony” on Thursday 6/18

• “Ride Metra free to Ravinia this summer”

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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