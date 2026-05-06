Eyes on the street: Loved one, and supporters once again rallied to demand justice for fallen cyclist Damian Gomez, 18, killed by a hit-and-run SUV driver

Read our previous article about the Damian Gomez case and a tribute ride here..

Read our writeup of the April memorial and rally here.

For the second month in a row, family, friends, and supporters of 18-year-old delivery bicyclist Damian Gomez gathered at the Chicago Lawn crash site to remember him, and call on the police to find his killer.

On Sunday, April 5, at around 1:20 a.m., a male driver of a red 2015 Ford Explorer was speeding when he ran a stoplight at 63rd Street and Kedzie Avenue, striking and killing Gomez on his bike, according to police. The motorist also critically injured a woman, 22, who was his passenger, and injured a 60-year-old woman driving another car. The offender fled from the collision on foot.

Damian Gomez. Photo: GoFundMe

This afternoon, the Chicago Police Department had no updates on the case.

On April 8, dozens of people gathered at the intersection to mourn Gomez. Then they marched a block east to the local police station at 63rd and St. Louis Avenue to ask the force to prioritize solving the case.

Last night there was another edition of the memorial and call to action. Alfredo Valladares Jr. of Gage Park Cyclists helped organize and promote a ride to the event, leaving from 55th Street and Artesian Avenue. “Join us for a ride to demand justice for Damian Gomez and to bring awareness to ALL victims of car violence,” he wrote.

Flyer for the rally.

“The family is frustrated, we are frustrated,” Valladares told Streetsblog today. “They police have a license plate, a car, people who were in the car and video of the driver walking out of the car, and one month later CPD has no answers for his family. Damian deserves justice.”

Officer John Bartholemew Jr.

Valladares noted that after Officer John Bartholomew Jr. was fatally shot on April 25 inside Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, the police department took swift action to bring those allegedly responsible to justice. “Just like the family of Officer Bartholomew demanded answers, we are demanding answers,” Valladares said. “Two days after Officer Bartholomew was killed and his partner was shot, the woman who purchased the gun used in his murder was arrested, even though the gun had changed hands a couple of times. We need that same kind of energy for Damian Gomez and everyone who has been a victim of vehicular violence.”

Those with information about Gomez case are asked call CPD’s non-emergency number 312-746-6000. They can also provide an anonymous tip by texting “CPDTIP” to 738477, or send info online at CPDTIP.com.

Gomez’s aunt Daisy Torres launched A GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses and support Gomez’s family. It has raised more than $25,000.

Here’s a gallery of more images from yesterday’s event, provided by Gage Park Cyclists.

Gage Park Cyclists head to the rally.

At the crash site.

Marching to the police station.

Rallying at the station.

The procession eventually took over a mixed-traffic lane.

If you value Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing through 2026. Thank you for your support.