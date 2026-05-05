Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 5
12:21 PM CDT on May 5, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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More from Streetsblog Chicago
Tragically, drivers have struck and killed at least five more vulnerable road users on Chicago streets in recent weeks
The victims included the third teen killed on a bike or scooter this year on the South Side, and a senior who may have been intentionally run over.
May 5, 2026
No, Tribune Editorial Page Editor Chris Jones, I didn’t call just “anyone” who opposes Complete Streets a member of the “right-leaning political class”
I only applied that term to tireless Archer Avenue traffic safety project foes that are politicians and lobbyists who actually do have somewhat – or very – conservative politics.
May 1, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 1
May 1, 2026
Anatomy of a correction: Kudos to Block Club Chicago for fixing today’s Archer project article after feedback from officials, readers, and Streetsblog
Reporting mistakes – they happen to the best of us!
April 30, 2026