Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 5

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• Block Club: “Bridge closures have increased congestion on Elston and Division, neighbors say. Drivers are also using a protected bike lane to skirt rush hour traffic.”

• “CTA resuming service on Green Line after delays for person on tracks near Damen” (CBS)

• Axios Chicago looks at both sides of the debate over converting parking spots to people space in various parts of Chicago.

• Have you checked out the Bluesky quote-posts of the Tribune’s “Bikelash” classic, “Bike activists need to stop demonizing Chicago drivers“?

• Why did Archer project supporters make a sign with a mugshot image for yesterday’s dueling rally w/ Archer Guardians opponents like 12th Ward challenger Claudia Zuno?

• Another interesting wrinkle in the Archer drama! Former (?) Archer Guardian Rich Zupkus has launched his own petition against the Complete Streets project (Change.org)

• “The GRand Avenue Safe Streets enthusiasts held a rally yesterday before the downpour set in. Read our coverage of their 1st rally against the Grand Avenue Committee.

• “Morton Grove Metra Station renovation brings updates, amenities and soon a new tenant” (Tribune)

• “Digital Wayfinding Kiosks Could Bring Maps, Ads And Emergency Alerts To Fulton Market” (Block Club)

• John was on Fox 32’s A Four Star Podcast with host Grant Horne. The fun video includes improving the ‘L’, transit funding, and how “road diets” can make streets safer for everyone.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,646 with $17,354 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor