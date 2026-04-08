Today’s Headline for Wednesday, April 8

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• Transportation Committee to take up CTA, Metra board appointments (Daily Line)

• Letter to Sun-Times by transit advocate Cyrus Dowlatshahi in response to opposition to more housing, fewer car spots at proposed development near North/Damen Station

• Southbound driver, 44, made right on red and injured bike rider, 69, who entered the street with a green after riding on sidewalk of 5-lane commercial street in Joliet (CBS)

• Man, 54, found dead on Blue Line train this morning at Racine station, cause of death was unknown (ABC)

• “A commute downtown to work for one woman left her fuming and fighting off her attacker after getting [groped] on a [Red Line] CTA train on Tuesday morning [at 35th].” (CBS)

• Metra tests preboarding fare checks in pilot (Herald)

• “2 Logan Square Affordable Housing Projects [near Logan Station and the Bloomingdale Trail] Get Crucial Funding Assistance” (Block Club)

• UIC hosts “Chicago Hub Improvement Program: Transforming Chicago’s Passenger Rail Experience” with Amtrak’s Joe Shacter, virtual event 4/16, noon, register here

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,496 with $19,504 to go, ideally by the end of April

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– John Greenfield, editor