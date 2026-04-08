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Today’s Headline for Wednesday, April 8

• Transportation Committee to take up CTA, Metra board appointments (Daily Line)
9:29 AM CDT on April 8, 2026
Today’s Headline for Wednesday, April 8
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• Transportation Committee to take up CTA, Metra board appointments (Daily Line)

• Letter to Sun-Times by transit advocate Cyrus Dowlatshahi in response to opposition to more housing, fewer car spots at proposed development near North/Damen Station

• Southbound driver, 44, made right on red and injured bike rider, 69, who entered the street with a green after riding on sidewalk of 5-lane commercial street in Joliet (CBS)

• Man, 54, found dead on Blue Line train this morning at Racine station, cause of death was unknown (ABC)

• “A commute downtown to work for one woman left her fuming and fighting off her attacker after getting [groped] on a [Red Line] CTA train on Tuesday morning [at 35th].” (CBS)

• Metra tests preboarding fare checks in pilot (Herald)

• “2 Logan Square Affordable Housing Projects [near Logan Station and the Bloomingdale Trail] Get Crucial Funding Assistance” (Block Club)

• UIC hosts “Chicago Hub Improvement Program: Transforming Chicago’s Passenger Rail Experience” with Amtrak’s Joe Shacter, virtual event 4/16, noon, register here

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– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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