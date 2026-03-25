Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 25

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• "Judge orders federal government to unfreeze CTA funding for Red Line extension" (Sun-Times)

• "Mixed verdict for man charged in Northwest Side hit-and-run crash that injured 4 pedestrians in 2022" (ABC)

• Man, 38, on Blue train around 6 AM at Jackson, unsuccessfully tried to set his belongings on fire, the third of two recent arson incidents on Blue Line (ABC)

• After altercation, male suspect allegedly stabbed 2 people in the neck around 1:26 AM on Red Line train at 47th, victims in fair condition (ABC)

• Metra BNSF trains delayed after man found unconscious near tracks in Aurora" (CBS)

• Trains were halted in both directionsafter a Metra UP-W trains struck a vehicle Monday afternoon near suburban Berkeley (NBC)

• CPD releases images of man who allegedly attacked a man, 82, Monday around 11:59 AM on stairs of a platform at Roosevelt Station (Fox)

• "Nearly a decade after it was first discussed, the Mount Prospect ped bridge connecting Meadows and Melas parks is closer to construction." (Herald)

• "2 delivery robots crash into CTA bus shelters days apart; 1 incident caught on camera" (ABC)

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